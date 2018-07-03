Rams' Jamon Brown suspended two games for substance violation

Los Angeles Rams right guard Jamon Brown has been suspended without pay for the first two games of the 2018 season after violating the NFL’s substance-abuse policy, the team announced Tuesday.

Sep 27, 2015; St. Louis, MO, USA; St. Louis Rams running back Todd Gurley (30) falls as he carries the ball in his first NFL game as offensive guard Jamon Brown (68) defends against Pittsburgh Steelers inside linebacker Lawrence Timmons (94) during the first half at the Edward Jones Dome. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports / Reuters Picture Supplied by Action Images

Brown started all 16 games for the Rams last season, allowing 2.5 sacks and committing five penalties.

He will be eligible to return to the active roster on Sept. 17, one day after a game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Brown is eligible to play in preseason games and participate in practices.

Brown is entering his fourth NFL season, all with the Rams (the first in St. Louis). He has started 30 of his 36 career games played since being taken in the third round of the 2015 draft.

—Field Level Media