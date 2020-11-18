Rams working from home after player tests positive

The Los Angeles Rams are working remotely on Wednesday after an unidentified player tested positive for COVID-19.

The team said the player is in quarantine. Players and coaches will hold virtual team meetings as they prepare for a key NFC showdown with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night.

This is the first in-season positive test for the Rams. Center Brian Allen was the first known NFL player to test positive for the virus in April. Left tackle Andrew Whitworth, who is out with a knee injury, also said he had COVID-19 in the offseason, and rookie linebacker Terrell Lewis tested positive during training camp.

The Rams (6-3) and the Buccaneers (7-3) are both in position to capture a wild-card berth in the playoffs, but this game could prove significant down the road, especially if a head-to-head tiebreaker comes into play.