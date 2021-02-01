Matthew Stafford boosts Rams' Super Bowl LVI odds

The Los Angeles Rams immediately became one of the favorites to win Super Bowl LVI with the acquisition of quarterback Matthew Stafford from the Detroit Lions.

FILE PHOTO: Jan 3, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) passes the ball during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Listed at 18/1 by SportsBetting.com last week, the Rams are now being offered at 10/1 by the sportsbook, making them the third favorite behind the Kansas City Chiefs (6/1) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9/1).

The Chiefs and Bucs will face off in Super Bowl LV next Sunday.

The Rams’ 2020 season end with a loss to the Green Bay Packers in the second round of the playoffs, and coach Sean McVay declined to fully endorse Jared Goff as the team’s starting quarterback for next season.

It quickly became apparent why on Saturday, when the Rams sent Goff and a bevvy of draft picks to Detroit to acquire Stafford.

The Lions were 80/1 longshots last week to win Super Bowl LVI, and SportsBetting.com lengthened those odds to 150/1 following the trade. Detroit is now even with the Jacksonville Jaguars as the biggest longshots among the NFL’s 32 teams.

Super Bowl LVI Odds:

Kansas City Chiefs 6/1

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 9/1

Los Angeles Rams 10/1

Buffalo Bills 11/1

Green Bay Packers 12/1

Baltimore Ravens 12/1

New Orleans Saints 15/1

San Francisco 49ers 18/1

Seattle Seahawks 20/1

Indianapolis Colts 25/1

Miami Dolphins 25/1

Pittsburgh Steelers 25/1

Cleveland Browns 28/1

Dallas Cowboys 28/1

Tennessee Titans 28/1

Los Angeles Chargers 33/1

Minnesota Vikings 33/1

New England Patriots 33/1

Arizona Cardinals 40/1

Chicago Bears 40/1

Las Vegas Raiders 50/1

Philadelphia Eagles 50/1

Denver Broncos 50/1

Atlanta Falcons 66/1

Carolina Panthers 66/1

New York Giants 66/1

Houston Texans 66/1

Washington Football Team 66/1

Cincinnati Bengals 100/1

New York Jets 100/1

Detroit Lions 150/1

Jacksonville Jaguars 150/1

--Field Level Media