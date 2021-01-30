Report: Rams could be a player for QB Matthew Stafford

The Los Angeles Rams have been disappointed with the play of quarterback Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions are set to part ways with Matthew Stafford, with ESPN reporting Friday the teams could be open to doing business together.

FILE PHOTO: Jan 3, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) passes the ball during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

According to the report, Stafford believes the Rams are “a viable contender in his trade market,” a source indicated.

The Rams signed Goff to a four-year, $134 million contract in 2019 that had $110 million guaranteed. A restructuring of the deal in April freed up $7 million for the Rams. But cutting Goff after five seasons would cost the Rams $65.2 million in dead money. Trading him would cost $22.2 million.

Goff, 26, is a two-time Pro Bowler that helped the Rams to the Super Bowl after the 2018 season, but he struggled in that game, a loss to the New England Patriots, and his quarterback rating the past two seasons was worse than the previous two.

Goff has thrown for 18,171 yards in 69 career games with 107 touchdowns and 55 interceptions. He led the NFL in pass attempts in 2019 with 626.

Goff threw for 3,952 yards and 20 TDs with 13 interceptions in 15 games this past season, undergoing thumb surgery after a Week 16 injury. The Rams went 9-6 with Goff as the starter and advanced to the divisional round of the NFC playoffs where they were defeated by the Green Bay Packers.

Stafford, 32, has played 12 seasons with the Lions after he was the No. 1 overall selection by the team in 2009 out of Georgia. Stafford has one Pro Bowl appearance, and he has delivered a better QB rating than Goff in each of the past two seasons.

Stafford has thrown for 45,109 yards in 165 career games with 282 touchdowns and 144 interceptions. He led the NFL in pass attempts in 2011 (663) and 2012 (727). He also led in completions in 2012 (435).

Stafford passed 4,084 yards this past season with 26 TDs and 10 interceptions in 16 games as the Lions went 5-11.

Goff has played in six career playoff games, while Stafford has played in three playoff games and none since 2016. He is 0-3 in the playoffs.

Trading Stafford will cost the Lions $19 million in dead money. Stafford and the Lions agreed last week to mutually part ways, it was reported Jan. 23.