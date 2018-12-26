Report: Rams might rest Gurley until playoffs

FILE PHOTO: Dec 16, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley (30) is defended by Philadelphia Eagles defensive back Tre Sullivan (37) in the second quarter at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

With the Los Angeles Rams already guaranteed a playoff berth, coach Sean McVay is considering resting running back Todd Gurley for the season finale despite a chance to lock up a first-round bye, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Gurley is considered day-to-day with a knee injury ahead of Sunday’s game against San Francisco.

The Rams were in a similar position last weekend, ultimately deciding to deactivate the three-time Pro Bowl selection just before their 31-9 win Sunday at Arizona. Gurley has been dealing with inflammation in his left knee since Week 15.

Stand-in C.J. Anderson, signed off the street to fill in, had 20 carries for 167 yards five days after joining the Rams.

Rapoport says the Rams considered Gurley healthy enough to play vs. the Cardinals, but elected not to risk it and could make the same decision this week.

Gurley leads the NFL in rushing touchdowns (17) and total touchdowns (21) this season and is second with 1,251 rushing yards. Ezekiel Elliott of Dallas leads the league with 1,434 yards on the ground.

The Rams (12-3) are competing with Chicago (11-4) for a first-round bye. A Rams win or a Bears loss or tie (vs. the Minnesota Vikings) in Week 17 would clinch the No. 2 seed in the NFC.

