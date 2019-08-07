American Airlines pays $90 million for Rams-Chargers plaza rights

FILE PHOTO: An American Airlines Boeing 737-800 plane takes off from Los Angeles International airport (LAX) in Los Angeles, California, U.S. March 28, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake

American Airlines will be the first “founding partner” of the LA Stadium and Entertainment District at Hollywood Park (LASED), a 2.5-acre space that also serves as the main entrance to the stadium home of the Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams.

The airline shared the news on social media in a tweet, “Let the games begin! #BestinLAX #Rams #Chargers.”

American will reportedly pay $90 million over 10 years to sponsor the plaza, formerly known as Champions Plaza, unveiled as American Airlines Plaza on Tuesday. The airline will also be the official airline of the Chargers and Rams. The Rams became official partners with American three years ago.

“For decades, Los Angeles has been one of American’s most important markets and has played a major role in connecting Southern California to the rest of the world,” said American Airlines President Robert Isom in a statement.

The stadium, financed by Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroenke on the former site of the Hollywood Park horse racing track, still doesn’t have an official name but is reported to be 75 percent complete and is set to open in July 2020. The stadium will host the 2022 Super Bowl.

The plaza will feature a 10-story building that will be the main entrance to the stadium and can hold approximately 15,000 people. American said the plaza will be open to the public year-round and on non-event days.

—Field Level Media