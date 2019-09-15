Rams, Chargers to play in SoFi Stadium

The Los Angeles-area stadium being built for the Rams and Chargers will be called SoFi Stadium.

The teams announced the naming rights deal - a 20-year agreement - on Sunday. Contract terms were not announced, but a report in May estimated the rights would cost $20 million a year.

The teams are scheduled to play there beginning in 2020.

SoFi, a digital personal finance company, will be an official partner of each team and the Stadium and Entertainment District at Hollywood Park, as the 298-acre site is known. Rams owner Stan Kroenke is developing the complex, which ESPN reported earlier this year would cost close to $5 billion. It is being built on the former site of the Hollywood Park Racetrack in Inglewood, Calif., just three miles from Los Angeles International Airport.

The stadium will host Super Bowl LVI in 2022, the College Football Playoff title game in 2021, and the opening and closing ceremonies of the 2028 Olympic Games.

