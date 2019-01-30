Rams ramp up Super Bowl LIII preparation

ATLANTA - - Practice is highlighted on the schedule planner for the Los Angeles Rams on Wednesday, representing a return to normalcy as Super Bowl LIII approaches.

Jan 29, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff addresses the media during a press conference at the Marriott Atlanta Buckhead. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

“It’s been good to get going. We’re anxious to get out on the field and finalize our game plan,” Rams head coach Sean McVay said Wednesday at Buckhead Marriott and Conference Center. “We’re certainly excited to get going on practice.”

The Rams are planning to mimic a normal Wednesday practice and get players back on schedule. They’ll be on the field Wednesday afternoon after meetings at the Atlanta Falcons facility.

“They’re ready to do what we’re here to do. We’ve told them, get the main thing the main thing. And that’s go out and win a football game,” McVay said.

Quarterback Jared Goff said the Rams are ready to start their routine, including receiving the finishing touches of a game plan that largely was put in place last week. Goff is doing his best to limit distractions and make sure he appreciates the moment.

“You work for so long to get here, and now you’re here. Just enjoy the moment,” Goff said. “I really tried to keep (preparation) the same. This week is a little bit different. But to the best of my ability, I try to keep it the same.”

While there is no adjustment to his practice plan, McVay still must account for the abnormalities surrounding game day. Beyond the 6:30 p.m. ET scheduled kickoff, the team faces unique scheduling and logistical challenges, from getting through security into the stadium to drawn-out introductions and additional extended game breaks for TV.

“It changes the way you warm up, the way you fuel up from a nutritional standpoint,” McVay said. “We will definitely educate our players on the elongated breaks - there’s definitely some specific approaches, other coaches and guys in our building who have been in the game that have utilized this program. Hopefully we’ll see it work out in our favor.”

Kicker Greg Zuerlein is the only key player on the injury report for the Rams. He is dealing with a sprained left foot, but McVay said the Rams anticipate having him available on Sunday.

“We anticipate him being ready to go,” McVay said, adding that Zuerlein will be monitored throughout the week and his workload will be scaled back.

McVay met with his parents at the team hotel earlier in the week. He said he has a “good amount of people coming in” to Atlanta this week, including his grandfather - former San Francisco 49ers general manager John McVay — but his parents are handling all ticket and information flow to the rest of the family while McVay is on lockdown preparing for the New England Patriots.

“I know this, if your last name is McVay, you’re probably going to be here. I will probably not see them again until after the game,” McVay said.

