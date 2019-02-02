Goff will continue Cal's Super run of quarterbacks

Cal football isn’t Alabama or Clemson or Ohio State when it comes to fighting for the national championship every year, but it is No. 1 when it comes to starting quarterbacks in the Super Bowl.

Jan 20, 2019; New Orleans, LA, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff (16) drops back to pass against the New Orleans Saints during the first quarter in the NFC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo

On Sunday, Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff will become the fifth quarterback from Cal to start the game. That’s more than any other NCAA program.

“Yeah, all the Cal guys (get) to play in the Super Bowl, right? So exciting. I think we have five now, two more than the next school. Good for the Cal Bears,” Goff told the Los Angeles Times.

The other Golden Bears to have started a Super Bowl are Joe Kapp (Minnesota, Super Bowl IV, 1970), Craig Morton (Dallas, Super Bowl V, 1971; Denver, Super Bowl XII, 1978), Vince Ferragamo (Los Angeles, Super Bowl XIV, 1980) and Aaron Rodgers (Green Bay, Super Bowl XLV, 2011).

Only Rodgers’ team won the game.

Three colleges have produced three quarterbacks in the Super Bowl: Alabama (Bart Starr, Joe Namath and Ken Stabler); Notre Dame (Daryle Lamonica, Joe Montana and Joe Theismann); and Purdue (Len Dawson, Bob Griese and Drew Brees).

Goff credited Cal for getting him ready for the NFL.

“I think everything I learned at Cal, especially with my first year being tough and kind of similar to my first year in the NFL, helped prepare me for the last few years,” Goff told the Times. “You learn so much about yourself in college, how to be a leader, what not to do. I think all of that carries over to the NFL.”

Goff’s Rams will meet New England in the Super Bowl on Sunday in Atlanta. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

—Field Level Media