Robey-Coleman fined $26,000 for Super Bowl hit

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman has been smacked with a hefty fine for a hit in a second straight playoff game.
Robey-Coleman was fined $26,739 by the NFL for a helmet-to-helmet hit on a prone New England Patriots running back Rex Burkhead in the first quarter of Super Bowl LIII, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. The Patriots won 13-3.
The hit drew a 15-yard penalty, unlike the play in the NFC championship game that saw him fined the same amount two weeks earlier.
The controversial non-call was a major factor in the Rams’ 26-23 overtime victory that earned the team a Super Bowl berth.
New Orleans had the ball on the Los Angeles 13-yard line with under two minutes to play when quarterback Drew Brees threw a third-down pass toward Tommylee Lewis near the right sideline. Robey-Coleman came over and smashed Lewis with a vicious hit just before the ball arrived.
Robey-Coleman has appealed the first fine, but it’s unclear whether he’ll challenge the second.
