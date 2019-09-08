Rams S Weddle exits with head injury

Sep 8, 2019; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) runs as Los Angeles Rams inside linebacker Cory Littleton (58) and free safety Eric Weddle (32) defend in the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Rams safety Eric Weddle left with 5:23 remaining in the second quarter with a head injury in Sunday’s game with the Carolina Panthers at Charlotte, N.C.

Weddle, in his first season with Los Angeles, took a knee to a head as leaping Carolina running back Christian McCaffrey tried to make a play.

Weddle stayed on ground as he was attended to for a couple of minutes. He left the field on the back of a cart, and the team announced he suffered a head laceration.

Weddle was involved in four first-quarter tackles.

