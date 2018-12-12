Las Vegas to host 2020 NFL draft

Las Vegas was named as host the 2020 NFL Draft.

FILE PHOTO: Apr 26, 2018; Arlington, TX, USA; NFL commissioner Roger Goodell annouces the number twelve overall pick for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Commissioner Roger Goodell announced the decision on Wednesday.

The draft, which will be the 85th annual, will be held April 23-25. The Oakland Raiders are scheduled to begin play in the city in the 2020 season.

“The NFL Draft is one of the most-anticipated events of the year and we are excited to take it to Las Vegas,” Goodell said in a statement from the NFL. “We look forward to working with the Raiders, Las Vegas officials and the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority to create an unforgettable week-long celebration of football for our fans, the incoming prospects and partners.”

The league announced the decision from its December meeting in Dallas, near the location of AT&T Stadium in Arlington, which becomes the 32nd venue to host the event in April.

“The Raiders are very excited for Las Vegas and are proud to help host the 2020 NFL Draft,” Raiders owner Mark Davis said.

Draft-related events will take place on and around the Las Vegas Strip.

The 2018 draft was the highest-rated and most-watched in history, the league said.

The first NFL draft was held in 1936 in Philadelphia and rotated among U.S. cities until makings its permanent home in New York City in 1965. In 2015, the draft began rotating among cities again, with Chicago hosting the event that year and in 2016. Philadelphia and Arlington, Texas, followed as hosts.

The 2019 NFL Draft will be held April 25-27 in Nashville, Tennessee.

—Field Level Media