Judge rejects replay of NFL's Saints-Rams game after bad call

(Reuters) - A federal judge on Thursday refused to order the National Football League to consider replaying the conference title game where the Los Angeles Rams defeated the New Orleans Saints and gained entry to the Super Bowl after a critical missed call by officials.

FILE PHOTO: Commissioner of the NFL Roger Goodell is pictured at an event in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/File Photo

U.S. District Judge Susie Morgan in New Orleans said Saints fans who sued over the game could not compel Commissioner Roger Goodell to enforce NFL rules letting him order a game’s replaying or rescheduling after an “extraordinarily unfair” act.

The decision is a fresh setback for Saints fans, and likely scuttles their long-shot effort to undo the Rams’ 26-23 overtime victory on Jan. 20 in the National Football Conference championship.

Morgan ruled on an expedited basis, with the Rams set to oppose the New England Patriots in Sunday’s Super Bowl.

The plaintiffs’ lawyers did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Lawyers for the NFL and Goodell did not immediately respond to similar requests. The NFL has said it knew of no games that were replayed in its 99-year history, “despite war, depression, natural disasters, civil disorder, terrorism, or pandemic.”

The Saints lost a chance to beat the Rams in regulation when officials failed to call pass interference or helmet penalties on a Rams cornerback who leveled a Saints receiver with less than two minutes to play, and the score tied.

Goodell told reporters on Wednesday that the league understood fans’ frustration with the “no-call,” and conceded that the controversial play “should have been called.”

He also said the NFL may expand instant replay, but that coaches and clubs have historically been “very resistant” to allowing challenges to plays where no penalties were called.

Saints season-ticket holders Tommy Badeaux and Candis Lambert had sued on Jan. 22 in a Louisiana state court. The NFL moved the case to federal court, where Morgan said it belonged.

In their complaint, the plaintiffs sought a rare, so-called writ of mandamus requiring Goodell to review the disputed game.

But the NFL said the case should be dismissed because it was up to referees to fix bad calls, and in Goodell’s sole discretion to act now.

In refusing to intervene, Morgan said the NFL, an unincorporated association, and Goodell had no “unequivocal duty imposed by law” to investigate the game’s outcome.

“The writ of mandamus may not be used to enforce a disputed right,” Morgan wrote.

The case is Badeaux et al v Goodell et al, U.S. District Court, Eastern District of Louisiana, No. 19-00566.