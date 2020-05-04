London falling: No NFL International Series in 2020

FILE PHOTO: Oct 13, 2019; London, United Kingdom; General overall view of the NFL shield logo at midfield during an NFL International Series game between the Carolina Panthers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

NFL International Series games scheduled to be played in London and Mexico City will be staged domestically instead.

The NFL confirmed Monday that games would not be played internationally, a decision the league said was made “after consultation with our clubs, national and local governments, the NFL Players Association, medical authorities and international stadium partners.”

The full 2020 regular-season schedule is set to be released on Saturday, according to NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy, but the coronavirus pandemic is expected to restrict certain elements of the league’s plan.

“We thank our incredible fans in those territories for their passionate support of the NFL,” NFL executive vice president Christopher Halpin said in a statement.

“We will continue to serve them through our outstanding media partners and by being active supporters of both grassroots football and COVID-19 relief efforts in Mexico and the UK. We look forward to returning for games in both countries in the 2021 season.”

The Jacksonville Jaguars were scheduled for consecutive games in London and other games were to include the Atlanta Falcons and Miami Dolphins.

The Arizona Cardinals were scheduled to play a home game in Mexico City.

Last week, reports surfaced that the NFL might also be preparing for Saturday games in the regular season if college football doesn’t take place this fall.

—Field Level Media