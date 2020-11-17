Mahomes emerges as MVP frontrunner

Patrick Mahomes is back in the passing lane and overtook Russell Wilson as the 2020 NFL MVP favorite at most sportsbooks entering Week 11.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, who began the season at 28-1 at FanDuel and DraftKings, has also threatened to crash the party.

Wilson dropped to +250 at BetMGM on Tuesday, behind Mahomes (+180). DraftKings also lists Mahomes at No. 1 Tuesday with the same odds. Wilson is +225, Aaron Rodgers of the Packers is +300 and Murray is +700.

At FanDuel, Mahomes is the favorite at +150 and last year’s winner, Lamar Jackson of the Ravens, has gone from the Week 1 frontrunner all the way to +2300. That’s where Murray started the season at FanDuel.

Also at BetMGM, Rodgers is +325 and Murray is +600 with Tom Brady at +2000. Bills quarterback Josh Allen is now +2500.

Brady opened the season at +1400 (14-1) at PointsBet and DraftKings. The 43-year-old already owns the distinction as the oldest player to win the MVP award way back in 2017. No player in his 40s has ever won NFL MVP.