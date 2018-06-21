Longtime NFL referee McAulay retires

Longtime NFL referee Terry McAulay announced his retirement Thursday.

Oct 22, 2017; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive back Kai Nacua (43) and Tennessee Titans linebacker Daren Bates (53) are separated by referee Terry McAulay (77) during the second half at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Shawn Smith was named his replacement after three seasons as an umpire.

McAulay is the third referee to retire this offseason, joining Jeff Triplette and Ed Hochuli. Triplette is reportedly set to join ESPN to be the new rules analyst for Monday Night Football, while Hochuli will continue to serve as a consultant for the league’s officiating department.

McAulay, a 20-year NFL officiating veteran, worked three Super Bowls during his tenure, his last Super Bowl XLVIII.

He served as the American Athletic Conference’s coordinator of football officiating since 2008, when it was the Big East, before his departure from the role in March.

—Field Level Media