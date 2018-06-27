FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Sports News
June 27, 2018 / 6:17 PM / in an hour

Recently retired NFL referee McAulay joins NBC's coverage team

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Former NFL referee Terry McAulay, who retired six days ago, is jumping into broadcasting as part of NBC’s NFL coverage.

Oct 22, 2017; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive back Kai Nacua (43) and Tennessee Titans linebacker Daren Bates (53) are separated by referee Terry McAulay (77) during the second half at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

He’ll work as an on-location rules analyst for Sunday Night Football, both in the booth and on the pregame and halftime set.

He’ll also work Notre Dame college football games.

McAulay is the fourth NFL referee to retire this offseason, joining Jeff Triplette, Gene Steratore and Ed Hochuli. Triplette is reportedly set to join ESPN to be the new rules analyst for Monday Night Football, CBS announced Tuesday that Steratore will be its NFL rules analyst, and Hochuli will continue to serve as a consultant for the league’s officiating department.

McAulay, a 20-year NFL officiating veteran, worked three Super Bowls during his tenure, his last being Super Bowl XLVIII.

He served as the American Athletic Conference’s coordinator of football officiating since 2008, when it was the Big East, before his departure from the role in March.

—Field Level Media

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.