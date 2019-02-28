Ex-Packers coach McCarthy accused of berating HS refs

FILE PHOTO: Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy reacts to his teams play against theCincinnati Bengals in their NFL football game at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio, September 22, 2013. REUTERS/John Sommers II

A complaint has been filed against former Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy with the Wisconsin high school sports regulatory body over what was termed his “unacceptable” behavior toward high school basketball officials earlier this week.

The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA) confirmed to Fox 11 WLUK-TV that it received a complaint Wednesday made by three referees who said they were subjected to a “verbal tirade” from McCarthy after a game Tuesday night.

McCarthy’s stepson plays for Notre Dame Academy, which was defeated by Pulaski High School by one point, ending its season.

The Pulaski School District confirmed that McCarthy is the person seen in a video following the officials as they were escorted from the floor, and school athletic director Janel Batten told Fox 11 that McCarthy’s language against the refs was “clearly unacceptable.”

“Some things were said, some language was used that we don’t want in our gym, unsportsmanlike language,” Batten told WLUK.

Notre Dame Academy athletic director Steph Mathu told WLUK that it has been contacted by the WIAA about the incident and the school is “currently looking further into this situation.”

McCarthy, 55, was fired by the Packers in December, amid his 13th season with the team. He has said he wants to coach again but will sit out the 2019 season. He went 135-85-2, including postseason appearances, in Green Bay.

—Field Level Media