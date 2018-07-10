Bills' McCoy denies assault allegations

Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy issued a statement on Instagram on Tuesday denying allegations of domestic violence, child abuse, animal cruelty and performance-enhancing drug use made by another Instagram user.

Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy (25) catches a pass for a touchdown during the first half against the Miami Dolphins at New Era Field.

The user posted an image of a woman with cuts and bruises on her face and accused McCoy of being responsible for the abuse. The post went on to accuse McCoy of beating his dog into kidney failure, “viciously” beating his son and using illegal steroids.

“For the record, the totally baseless and offensive claims made against me today on social media are completely false,” McCoy said in his response. “Further more, I have not had any direct contact with any of the people involved for months.”

The woman in the photo is said to be Delicia Cordon, a previously known girlfriend of McCoy’s, and the poster says she’s a close friend of Cordon.

The Bills reportedly are aware of the allegations and are looking into them.

McCoy, 29, rushed for 1,138 yards and six touchdowns last season. He’s a six-time Pro Bowl selection in his nine NFL seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles and Bills.

