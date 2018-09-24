Hall of Fame WR McDonald dies at 84

Hall of Fame wide receiver Tommy McDonald, star of the Philadelphia Eagles’ 1960 NFL championship team, died Monday. He was 84.

Drafted in the third round from Oklahoma in 1957, McDonald led the NFL in touchdown receptions in 1958 with nine, and in 1961 he led the league in touchdowns (13) and receiving yards (1,144).

Following a seven-year stint with Philadelphia, he played for the Cowboys, Rams, Falcons and Browns before retiring after the 1968 season. McDonald finished his career with 495 catches for 8,410 yards and 84 touchdowns in 152 games.

“Tommy McDonald played the game with a passion and energy that was second to none. He will be remembered as one of the most exciting players ever to play his position, but what really separated him and made him so unique was the infectious personality and charisma that he brought to his everyday life,” Eagles chairman and CEO Jeffrey Lurie said in a statement.

McDonald caught three passes for 90 yards and a touchdown in the Eagles’ 17-13 victory against the Packers in the 1960 NFL title game.

After the game, legendary Green Bay coach Vince Lombardi famously said, “If I had 11 Tommy McDonalds, I’d win a championship every year.”

A six-time Pro Bowl selection, McDonald was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1998.

