Bengals waive DE McKinley after failed physical

The Cincinnati Bengals waived former first-round pick Takk McKinley on Tuesday, less than a week after getting the defensive end off waivers.

McKinley failed his physical, the team said.

The Bengals acquired McKinley on Nov. 11, two days after he was waived by the Atlanta Falcons.

The relationship between the Falcons and McKinley reached a breaking point when he criticized the Falcons for not trading him before the trade deadline. McKinley, 25, was upset in the offseason when Atlanta failed to pick up the fifth-year option (worth $10.05 million) of his rookie contract.

McKinley, who was selected 26th overall in 2017, had 79 tackles and 17.5 sacks in 49 games (25 starts) in four seasons with the Falcons. He recorded six sacks as a rookie and a career-best seven in his second season before his production fell off.

McKinley has been bothered by a groin injury this season and took part in just 85 defensive snaps for the Falcons. He has eight tackles and one sack in four games.

The Bengals also released offensive tackle O’Shea Dugas from the practice squad.

--Field Level Media