NFL: League says will return to Mexico City for a game in 2019

FILE PHOTO: A view of the Azteca Stadium where America played Toluca in a second leg quarterfinal match in the Mexican league championship in Mexico City, Mexico, May 30, 2004. REUTERS/Henry Romero/File Photo

(Reuters) - The National Football League (NFL) will return to Mexico City next year for a game at the Estadio Azteca where unsafe field conditions recently forced the league to cancel a game that was supposed to be played on Monday.

The announcement was made in a statement by the league after a meeting on Monday between NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and Mexican President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

The Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Rams were scheduled to play at the Estadio Azteca on Monday but last week the game was relocated to California after it was determined that the field did not meet NFL standards.

The date for the 2019 game will be fixed in conjunction with the release of the NFL schedule next year.