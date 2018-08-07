FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 7, 2018 / 8:48 PM / Updated an hour ago

Dolphins to build new $75-80 million camp facility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Miami Dolphins announced they will move the site of their training facility closer to their camp in north Miami-Dade County before the 2020 season.

FILE PHOTO: Jul 29, 2018; Davie, FL, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Albert Wilson (15) during practice drills at Baptist Health Training Facility. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

The Dolphins have held training camp at Nova Southeastern University in Davie, about eight miles south of their stadium, since 1993. However, plans are in place to build a privately funded complex on a site on the northwest side of Hard Rock Stadium in time for the 2020 season that will cost between $75-80 million, according to multiple reports.

The Miami-Dade County Commission recently voted to subsidize the move.

—Field Level Media

