Flores: Fitzpatrick leading Rosen in Dolphins QB competition

Ryan Fitzpatrick grabbed the lead in the Miami Dolphins quarterback competition with Josh Rosen, first-year coach Brian Flores said on Tuesday.

“It’s pretty clear to me that Ryan Fitzpatrick is leading the way,” Flores said. “He’s done that in a lot of areas, from leadership to production on the field to the meeting rooms to the walk-throughs. This is an ongoing competition, but right now he’s leading the way.”

Flores had labeled the competition as even and wide open until the remarks, which match the evidence on the field through the early portion of training camp. Fitzpatrick is far outnumbering Rosen in overall reps, especially with the starting offense.

Rosen has not been consistent. The 2018 first-round pick, acquired from the Arizona Cardinals during the 2019 NFL draft, is viewed as a long-term option even if the 36-year-old journeyman Fitzpatrick wins the job to start this season.

“He’s been more productive, and at the end of the day that’s what it comes down to,” Flores said of Fitzpatrick. “He runs the offense very efficiently. He has great rapport with the entire team. He has a lot of leadership ability, and we need that to continue. We need him to grow in that role.”

Flores said he’s nowhere close to naming a starter and views the battle as an ongoing competition.

“Every day is a competition,” Flores said. “I think they all know that, but as we stand today I think Ryan has done a really good job. Hopefully he continues to improve and is consistent, and that will help this team for sure.”

Fitzpatrick signed a two-year deal worth $11 million in March, making the Dolphins his eighth NFL team. He made his intentions clear from the jump.

“I’m going to come in from day one and act like and be the starting quarterback for this organization until they tell me I’m not,” Fitzpatrick said.

