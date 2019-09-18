Dolphins sticking with QB Fitzpatrick over Rosen

FILE PHOTO: Sep 15, 2019; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick (14) attempts a pass against the New England Patriots during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Staying the course despite scoring 10 points in eight quarters, the Miami Dolphins maintain support of Ryan Fitzpatrick as the starting quarterback.

First-year head coach Brian Flores opened the door to a potential change at the position on Monday but announced on Wednesday that he’ll ride with Fitzpatrick into Dallas for Week 3.

The Dolphins are 21-point underdogs against the 2-0 Cowboys on Sunday after being thrashed 59-10 by the Baltimore Ravens and 43-0 against the New England Patriots at home to open the season.

Flores said the team still has a lot of reasons to like Fitzpatrick over Josh Rosen.

“He’s got real leadership ability. He’s smart,” Flores said Wednesday. “He gets guys in the right position. He’s a guy I have a lot of trust in. I like Fitz a lot.”

Fitzpatrick hasn’t finished either of the first two games of the season because of the lopsided nature of the final score. Rosen has done little with the offense in his cameo appearances.

The 36-year-old Fitzpatrick will yield some of the first-team reps to Rosen according to the team’s plan, but Flores did not indicate this was the week he plans to make a change behind center.

Fitzpatrick is 25 of 50 with one touchdown and four interceptions. His passer rating is 39.9.

