Report: Dolphins allow CB Fitzpatrick to seek trade

Miami Dolphins defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick was granted permission to seek a trade, ESPN reported.

Agent Joel Segal has had contact with a number of teams, according to the report. Fitzpatrick, the 11th overall pick in the 2018 draft, is unhappy with playing multiple positions, sources said. The Dolphins use Fitzpatrick at cornerback, nickel cornerback and safety.

The Dolphins have parted with multiple starters since the end of the preseason, dealing left tackle Laremy Tunsil and wide receiver Kenny Stills to the Houston Texans and shipping linebacker Kiko Alonso to the New Orleans Saints.

In August, Fitzpatrick’s mother, ripped the Dolphins via Twitter for playing her son out of position. Melissa Fitzpatrick said Minkah Fitzpatrick was being incorrectly used at strong safety.

After a joint practice with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that day, Minkah Fitzpatrick said his mother was right.

“She feels very strongly. She’s not wrong. Coach has asked me to do something right now. I got to do what they ask me to do. If we have to have some discussions in the future, we’ll have those discussions,” Fitzpatrick said. “I’m not 215 pounds, 220 pounds. So playing in the box isn’t best suited for me, but that’s what Coach is asking me to do.”

ESPN reported the Dolphins are seeking a first-round pick in return for Fitzpatrick.

