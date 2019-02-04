Dolphins name Flores head coach

New England Patriots linebackers coach Brian Flores was named head coach of the Miami Dolphins on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: Feb 3, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; New England Patriots linebackers coach Brian Flores on the sidelines in Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

“Two things that stand out immediately when you meet Brian are his football intelligence and leadership skills,” Dolphins general manager Chris Grier said. “Brian is widely respected throughout the NFL. He paid his dues in New England working in personnel, on offense, defense and special teams, which helped him build a great understanding of what it takes to win. If you talk with anyone who has played for him or worked with him, you will hear about his ability to lead and get the most out of people.

“Brian sets a high standard for his players and coaches and we are completely aligned with our vision on how to build a successful organization.”

Flores, New England’s defensive play-caller, helped shut down the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII on Sunday. Flores won four Super Bowl rings as a member of the Patriots’ coaching staff.

“The players did a great job of giving ‘em different looks,” Flores said in the victorious New England locker room on Sunday night. “We talked about stopping the run, we talked about limiting big plays ... defending the deep part of the field.”

Flores spent 11 seasons learning at the knee of Bill Belichick and was promoted in the 2018 offseason, when Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia was named head coach of the Detroit Lions. He turns 38 later this month.

Flores becomes the fourth permanent head coach of the Dolphins since 2008. He follows Adam Gase, who was fired only to be hired by another AFC East division team, the New York Jets.

Per multiple reports, former New England assistant Patrick Graham (2009-15) and current receivers coach Chad O’Shea will join Flores with the Dolphins. Graham reportedly will become defensive coordinator and O’Shea will serve as offensive coordinator.

Graham was linebackers coach of the Green Bay Packers in 2018. O’Shea is finishing his 10th season with New England.

Flores played football at Boston College. He joined the Patriots in 2004 as a scouting assistant. He moved into coaching with the Patriots in 2008.

—Field Level Media