Dolphins OC Chan Gailey resigns

Aug 26, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins offensive coordinator Chan Gailey jogs on the field during training camp at Baptist Health Training Facility.

Chan Gailey stepped down as offensive coordinator the Miami Dolphins.

Gailey, 69, was coaxed out of retirement before the 2020 season to replace Chad O’Shea and was rumored to be on the way out earlier this week.

“I want to thank Chan for all of his hard work and dedication in what was a unique year,” Dolphins head coach Brian Flores said in a statement. “He played an important role on the staff and in the development of our young roster. I wish him all the best.”

Flores needs a new offensive coordinator for the third time in three seasons in Miami. Among outside candidates, Flores could consider former Texans head coach Bill O’Brien. The coaches are familiar with one another from their days in New England as Patriots assistant coaches from 2009-11.

Tight ends coach George Godsey assumed an increased role with the Dolphins as a sideline tutor for rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and could be the frontrunner among in-house candidates.

ESPN reported Godsey and running backs coach Eric Studesville were likely to be interviewed for the post.

On Tuesday, general manager Chris Grier declared Tagovailoa as the Dolphins’ starting quarterback in 2021.

Speculation in recent weeks grew around discussion the Dolphins might be forced to consider another quarterback with the third overall pick in the 2021 draft, which is considered to be rich at the position. Miami has the pick as a result of a trade with the Houston Texans for offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil.

