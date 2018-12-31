Dolphins fire Gase, reshuffle front office

Head coach Adam Gase was fired by the Miami Dolphins on Monday.

Dec 30, 2018; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Miami Dolphins head coach Adam Gase looks on against the Buffalo Bills during the second quarter at New Era Field. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Gase led the team for three seasons and posted a 23-25 regular season record, including a 42-17 loss in Buffalo on Sunday.

The team announced general manager Chris Grier was promoted and will oversee football operations. Mike Tannenbaum, vice president of football operations, will be reassigned to another position.

The Dolphins were 10-6 in Gase’s first season in 2016 and lost their only playoff game of his tenure after that season.

They followed that season with records of 6-10 and 7-9.

Reports surfaced late Sunday that former Jets and Bills coach Rex Ryan might land in the AFC East again with the Dolphins.

Gase, considered an offensive whiz, had an inconsistent offensive unit to work with. Starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill missed 25 games with injuries in three seasons.

The Dolphins never finished higher than 24th in total offense under Gase and were 31st in 2018, just above the Arizona Cardinals.

NFL pundits said Monday that Gase, 40, likely will be considered for another head coach opening this offseason.

—Field Level Media