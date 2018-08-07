Dolphins' Gore on Drake: 'Kinda see why they traded Jay Ajayi'

Miami running back Frank Gore is so impressed by running back Kenyan Drake that the 35-year-old veteran passed out compliments to his teammate while taking a mild shot at a former Dolphins running back.

FILE PHOTO: Jul 29, 2018; Davie, FL, USA; Miami Dolphins running back Frank Gore (21) during practice drills at Baptist Health Training Facility. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

“Man, I kinda see why they traded Jay Ajayi,” Gore told the Palm Beach Post on Monday. “Jay Ajayi was a great back ... but Kenyan is a very talented guy. He’s smart. He can do everything on the field. I think that me and him can really help this team be successful this year.”

Gore and Drake were listed as co-starters on the team’s first depth chart. Ajayi was dealt to the Eagles in the middle of the 2017 season, his third with the Dolphins. He was Miami’s primary back in 2016, rushing for 1,272 yards and eight touchdowns on 260 carries.

FILE PHOTO: NFL Football - Miami Dolphins vs New Orleans Saints - NFL International Series - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - October 1, 2017 Miami Dolphins' Jay Ajayi with Matt Moore Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

Gore, a five-time Pro Bowler and native of Miami, is about to begin his 14th season, his first with the Dolphins. His career rushing stats include 14,026 yards and 77 touchdowns. He also has accumulated 3,672 yards and 17 TDs on 443 receptions in 10 seasons with the San Francisco 49ers and the last three seasons with Indianapolis Colts.

Drake, 24, won two national championships at Alabama before being drafted in the third round by the Dolphins in 2016. Last season, rushed for 644 yards with three TDs on 133 carries while catching 32 passes for 239 yards and one score.

Meanwhile, Miami signed running back Jeremy Langford, the team announced on its Twitter account on Monday.

Langford, a fourth-round pick of the Bears in 2015, played two seasons with Chicago. He has 737 rushing yards with 10 TDs in 28 games (five starts), while catching 41 passes for 421 yards and a score. Langford didn’t appear in the NFL last year.

—Field Level Media