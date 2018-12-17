Dolphins RB Gore likely done for season

FILE PHOTO: Dec 2, 2018; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Dolphins running back Frank Gore (21) carries the ball against the Buffalo Bills during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Miami Dolphins running back Frank Gore is expected to miss the remainder of the season after being carted off the field in Sunday’s loss at the Minnesota Vikings with a sprained foot.

Further tests revealed the extent of the sprain, and ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Monday that the 35-year-old is not expected to play again this season.

Gore suffered the injury when he was tackled on a run in the first quarter. He was able to make it to the sidelines, but he later was carted to the locker room and left the stadium with a walking boot on his left foot.

Gore has not missed a game since 2010, when he appeared in 11 games for San Francisco.

Coming into the game, Gore had gained 708 yards on the ground this season. Before his departure Sunday, he had run for 14 yards on five carries. If Gore indeed misses the Dolphins’ final two regular season games, he will fall 154 yards short of tying Emmitt Smith’s NFL record of 13 seasons with at least 1,000 yards from scrimmage.

Rookie Kalen Ballage is expected to take the bulk of Gore’s carries in a backfield tandem with Kenyan Drake.

Gore, a Coral Gables native who starred at the University of Miami, is playing his first NFL season in South Florida after signing a one-year, $1.105 million contract during the offseason.

For his career, Gore has 3,382 regular season carries for 14,748 yards and 77 touchdowns on the ground. He also has 455 receptions for 3,796 yards and another 18 scores.

—Field Level Media