Reports: Dolphins sending OT Tunsil to Texans after all

The Miami Dolphins reportedly have come to an agreement that would send offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil to the Houston Texans as part of a deal involving two first-round picks.

Dec 2, 2018; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Dolphins offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil (78) prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

According to NFL Network, the Dolphins are sending Tunsil, wide receiver Kenny Stills and a fourth-round pick to the Texans in exchange for two first-rounders, a second-round selection, defensive back/special teamer Johnson Bademosi and offensive lineman Julie’n Davenport.

The teams previously had failed to agree on a Jadeveon Clowney-Tunsil deal, and there were reports that Miami players “would revolt” if such a trade came to fruition.

The Texans traded Clowney, a Pro Bowl defensive end, to Seattle earlier Saturday.

Drafted 13th overall out of Ole Miss in 2016, Tunsil has played in 44 of a possible 48 games with Miami, starting all of them. He has two years and roughly $13.5 million remaining on his contract, after the Dolphins exercised his fifth-year option this offseason.

ESPN Network’s Ian Rapoport tweeted: “As part of this trade, the #Texans did not work out a long-term deal with LT Laremy Tunsil, but one is coming. Pretty safe to say, he has a little leverage.”

Tunsil was the anchor of an otherwise unproven offensive line in Miami, having allowed just one sack in 15 starts last season.

He now will protect the blind side of Houston quarterback Deshaun Watson, who missed the second half of his rookie season in 2017 with a torn ACL, then suffered a bruised lung and injured ribs severe enough that the team bussed him to Jacksonville for a game last season rather than have him fly with the team over concerns of what changes in air pressure could have on his lungs.

Despite the injuries, and though he was sacked an NFL-high 65 times last season, Watson did not miss a game in 2018.

Stills, entering his seventh season in the NFL, will bring speed to a receiving corps headlined by All-Pro DeAndre Hopkins, with Will Fuller coming off a torn ACL last season.

Stills has 259 catches for 4,138 yards and 32 touchdowns in his career. He had 37 grabs for 553 yards and six touchdowns last season. Stills has two years and more than $14 million remaining on his contract.

He was considered by many as a potential casualty at the roster-cut deadline, which passed Saturday afternoon.

Stills has also made headlines with his protests, including continuing to take a knee during the national anthem. Earlier this month he openly criticized Dolphins owner Stephen Ross for hosting a fundraiser for Donald Trump. He also criticized Jay-Z after the rapper entered into a partnership with the NFL — a moved criticized by many as going against the protest movement started by Colin Kaepernick’s kneeling during the anthem.

—Field Level Media