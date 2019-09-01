Texans-Dolphins blockbuster trade official

Dec 2, 2018; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Dolphins offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil (78) prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

A trade sending tackle Laremy Tunsil from the Miami Dolphins to the Houston Texans became official on Sunday.

The Dolphins shipped Tunsil, wide receiver Kenny Stills, a fourth-round pick in 2020 and a sixth-round pick in 2021 to Houston. In return, they will receive a pair of first-round picks — in 2020 and 2021 — a 2021 second-round pick, cornerback Johnson Bademosi and tackle Julien Davenport.

Reports also emerged Sunday that the Texans will be paying part of the salary of pass-rusher Jadeveon Clowney, whom they traded to the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday.

Clowney refused to sign the franchise tender with the Texans and didn’t report to the team.

But ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that to complete the deal to send Clowney to the Seahawks, the Texans agreed to pay Clowney a $7 million signing bonus, with Seattle picking up his $8 million salary.

In addition, Seattle agreed not to put the tag on Clowney after the 2019 season, he said.

The Texans traded Clowney, the No. 1 pick in the 2014 draft, to the Seahawks in exchange for a third-round draft pick in 2020 and linebackers Barkevious Mingo and Jacob Martin. All players involved must pass physicals before the deal is final.

