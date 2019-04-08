Dolphins agree to deal with WR Louis: reports

FILE PHOTO: NFL Football - Minnesota Vikings vs Cleveland Browns - NFL International Series - Twickenham Stadium, London, Britain - October 29, 2017 Cleveland Browns' Ricardo Louis in action with Minnesota Vikings' Xavier Rhodes Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

The Miami Dolphins have reached a one-year deal with former Cleveland Browns wide receiver Ricardo Louis, according to multiple reports.

A fourth-round pick by the Browns in 2016, the 6-foot-2, 215-pound Louis missed all of last season with a neck injury that he had surgically repaired before training camp.

The two seasons prior, Louis appeared in all 32 games with 12 starts, catching 45 passes for 562 yards. He also averaged 18.2 yards on nine kickoff returns as a rookie after running a 4.43-second 40-yard dash at the Combine.

The Browns waived Louis, 25, on April 1.

Louis starred at Miami Beach High before moving on to play for the Auburn Tigers. He now joins a Dolphins receiving crew that includes Kenny Stills, Albert Wilson, DeVante Parker and Jakeem Grant.

