Report: Dolphins' Fitzpatrick trade seems imminent

The Miami Dolphins appear on the verge of trading defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick and could have a deal finalized by Tuesday, CBS Sports reported Monday.

Sep 15, 2019; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Dolphins free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (29) against the New England Patriots during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

Fitzpatrick reportedly was allowed to seek a trade and agent Joel Segal had contacted a number of teams. The 11th overall pick in the 2018 draft apparently has been unhappy with playing multiple positions. The Dolphins use Fitzpatrick at cornerback, nickel cornerback and safety.

Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reported Miami’s dealing of Fitzpatrick would “likely to be wrapped up” by Tuesday. Potential trade partners reportedly included Dallas, Kansas City, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Seattle and Washington.

Miami reportedly was seeking a first-round draft pick in exchange for Fitzpatrick.

On Sunday, the Miami Herald reported three teams were “seriously interested” in Fitzpatrick and the Dolphins should have a deal completed this week.

In August, Fitzpatrick’s mother ripped the Dolphins via Twitter for playing her son out of position. Melissa Fitzpatrick said Minkah was being incorrectly used at strong safety.

After a joint practice with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that day, Minkah Fitzpatrick said his mother was right.

“She feels very strongly. She’s not wrong. Coach has asked me to do something right now. I got to do what they ask me to do. If we have to have some discussions in the future, we’ll have those discussions,” Fitzpatrick said. “I’m not 215 pounds, 220 pounds. So playing in the box isn’t best suited for me, but that’s what Coach is asking me to do.”

The Dolphins (0-2) have been accused of tanking this season after trading away many veteran players, including left tackle Laremy Tunsil and wide receiver Kenny Stills to the Houston Texans and linebacker Kiko Alonso to the New Orleans Saints.

—Field Level Media