Report: NFL to pay medical bills for Dolphins' Norton

The NFL has offered to pay the medical bills for Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Kendrick Norton, the player’s agent told ESPN on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old suffered career-ending injuries in a car accident last week, including the amputation of his left arm.

As of Tuesday afternoon, a GoFundMe page set up to raise additional financial support for Norton had raised more than $5,000.

Agent Malki Kawa said Norton’s “spirits are up considering the traumatic accident that he suffered and he’s thankful for the support.”

Kawa said Norton was scheduled for another operation on his left arm on Tuesday.

Norton posted an update on Instagram on Monday: “I’m good thank you to everyone that checked on me!!! I’m good thanks for the prayers to God be the glory.”

Norton was signed off the Carolina Panthers’ practice squad last year and was expected to compete for a spot on the Dolphins’ 53-man roster this summer. The 6-foot-3, 314-pound defensive lineman had 84 tackles in three seasons at Miami in college, including five sacks.

Norton, who has not played in an NFL game, was a seventh-round draft pick by the Panthers in 2018.

—Field Level Media