Dolphins name O'Shea offensive coordinator

New England Patriots quarterbacks coach Chad O’Shea was named offensive coordinator of the Dolphins on Wednesday, joining head coach Brian Flores in Miami after coaching together in Super Bowl LIII on Sunday.

O’Shea coached in three Super Bowls with New England and was wide receivers coach last season.

The 46-year-old will be the primary play-caller with the Dolphins.

But O’Shea is not new to Miami. His father was the head trainer for the University of Miami Hurricanes under Howard Schnellenberger.

Formerly the captain and starting quarterback at Houston, O’Shea broke into coaching in the NFL by taking an unpaid position under then-Kansas City Chiefs coach Dick Vermeil in 2003.

