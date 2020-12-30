Dolphins LB Roberts out against Bills

FILE PHOTO: Dec 26, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Elandon Roberts (44) is taken to the locker room after suffering an apparent injury against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Dolphins will be without linebacker Elandon Roberts on Sunday as they try to earn an NFL playoff berth.

Coach Brian Flores said Tuesday that a knee injury that Roberts suffered in last weekend’s win over the Las Vegas Raiders will keep him out of action in the regular-season finale against the Buffalo Bills. He was carted off the field in the second half.

Robets also is expected to miss the playoffs, should Miami qualify.

Roberts, 26, is in his first season in Miami after spending the first four of his career with the New England Patriots. In 13 games (11 starts) this season, he has 61 tackles, a forced fumble and recovery, and 1.5 sacks.

Roberts signed a one-year, $2 million contract with Miami in March.

The Dolphins (10-5) will clinch a playoff berth if they beat the Bills (12-3) in Buffalo. A loss by the Cleveland Browns, Indianapolis Colts or Baltimore Ravens also would send Miami to the postseason for just the third time since 2001.

