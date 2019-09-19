Reports: Dolphins reverse course, Rosen to start Sunday

A day after head coach Brian Flores affirmed veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick, the Miami Dolphins reversed course and made Josh Rosen the starting quarterback for Sunday’s game at the Dallas Cowboys, according to multiple reports Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: Sep 15, 2019; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Josh Rosen (3) throws the ball in the fourth quarter against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium. The Patriots defeated the Dolphins 43-0. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Herald reported earlier Thursday that the two quarterbacks had split reps in Thursday’s practice, a change from previous weeks after Fitzpatrick won the preseason competition.

Flores had said Wednesday that Fitzpatrick was the starter “right now.”

Fitzpatrick, 36, is 25 0f 50 for 274 yards, one touchdown and four interceptions — two returned for touchdowns — through two games, a 59-10 loss to the Baltimore Ravens and a 43-0 loss to the New England Patriots. He didn’t finish either game because of the lopsided score.

Rosen, 22, has gone 8 of 21 for 102 yards and two interceptions in mop-up duty, although he had two pinpoint deep throws dropped by receivers late in the loss to the Patriots.

The Dolphins are 21-point underdogs against the 2-0 Cowboys on Sunday.

Miami traded a second-round pick for Rosen during the draft in April, just a year after he was the 10th overall pick by the Arizona Cardinals.

Meanwhile, the Dolphins claimed former first-round defensive end Taco Charlton off waivers from the Cowboys.

Charlton, drafted 28th overall by Dallas in 2017, had requested his trade or release from the team after being a healthy scratch to start the season. The 24-year-old has four sacks and 11 quarterback hits across 27 games (seven starts) through his first two seasons.

