Report: Dolphins QB Rosen drawing trade interest

Dolphins quarterback Josh Rosen is attracting interest from teams who expect the former first-round pick to be the odd man out after Miami drafted Tua Tagovailoa, NFL Network reported.

Tagovailoa could be limited as a rookie to fully recover from recent injuries, including hip and ankle surgery in 2019, and the Alabama product repeatedly has made reference to entering the league ready to learn as a backup. The Dolphins also have Jake Rudock, who spent 2019 on the practice squad, on the roster. Ryan Fitzpatrick is the incumbent starter.

NFL Network reported the Dolphins are in “no hurry” to move Rosen. Drafted No. 10 overall by the Arizona Cardinals in 2018, Rosen was 3-10 as a starter as a rookie. Arizona landed the No. 1 pick in 2019, changed coaches and drafted Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray, moving Rosen in a deal with the Dolphins.

Rosen, 23, was unable to unseat the veteran Fitzpatrick for the starting role. He went 0-3 as a starter last season.

