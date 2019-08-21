Dolphins owner Ross steps down from social justice committee

FILE PHOTO: Miami Dolphins owner Stephen M. Ross looks on from the sideline in the final minutes of his team's loss to the New York Jets in their NFL football game in Miami, Florida, September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross stepped down from the NFL’s committee on social justice at the behest of players, according to former Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Chris Long.

Long said Ross was removed as players determined the inaction of the committee necessitated changes.

“The one thing I really disagree with Eric on is that the coalition hasn’t done anything,” Long said. “The coalition is autonomous. We don’t work for the owners. In fact, we just got Stephen Ross to agree to be off of our working group. We can make decisions like that.”

Long continued with defense of the committee’s decision on Twitter.

“He held a fundraiser for a guy who called protesting players ‘sons of bitches’ + campaigned for them to lose jobs. The working group is directly involved. You can see how that’s a conflict of interest that transcends politics. I respect SR’s work w RISE. Don’t get it? Can’t help.”

Ross, who has been outwardly criticized by Dolphins wide receiver Kenny Stills for supporting Donald Trump, released a statement through the Dolphins saying he stepped down to focus on his work with RISE — Ross Initiative in Sports for Equality.

“Stephen made the decision last week and informed the NFL and members of the working committee that he was going to step aside from the group and continue to focus his efforts on RISE,” the team said in a release.

Ross defended his fundraising efforts on the president’s behalf as part of the “democratic process” to “engage directly and support things I deeply care about.”

—Field Level Media