Ravens trade K Vedvik to Vikings

The Baltimore Ravens traded kicker/punter Kaare Vedvik to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

The Ravens said they are receiving an “undisclosed draft pick” in exchange. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported it was a 2020 fifth-round pick.

Several teams had contacted the Ravens about Vedvik after the 25-year-old Norwegian drilled four field goals, including a 55-yarder, in Thursday’s preseason opener against Jacksonville.

Vedvik also connected from 26, 29 and 45 yards and averaged 55.5 yards on two punts during the 29-0 victory against the Jaguars.

Baltimore already has Justin Tucker, the most accurate kicker in NFL history. Dan Bailey is currently the kicker in Minnesota.

Vedvik, who played college football at Marshall, also had a strong preseason with the Ravens last year, but was placed on the non-football injury list in September after he was the victim of an assault.

Vedvik was found with substantial facial injuries and bruises on the back of his head in East Baltimore and taken to the hospital. He reportedly told police he had no memory of the assault.

—Field Level Media