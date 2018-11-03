Vikings sign WR Beebe, Diggs (ribs) still hurt

FILE PHOTO - Oct 28, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) carries the ball during the third quarter against the New Orleans Saints defense at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

With Stefon Diggs hurt, the Minnesota Vikings promoted practice squad wide receiver Chad Beebe to the active roster on Saturday.

Beebe, an undrafted rookie from Northern Illinois, is the son of former Buffalo Bills wide receiver Don Beebe.

Chad Beebe made the team during a tryout camp in May. He was released Sept. 1 in the final roster cut to 53 players, but immediately re-signed the next day to the Vikings’ practice squad.

Chad Beebe caught 10 passes for 95 yards and two touchdowns during the preseason.

Diggs injured his ribs last week and is officially listed as questionable.

—Field Level Media