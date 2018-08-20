FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 20, 2018 / 8:41 PM / a few seconds ago

Rookie Carlson boots Forbath in Vikings' kicking competition

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Vikings rookie Daniel Carlson won the kicking job in Minnesota over Kai Forbath, who was released on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: Aug 11, 2018; Denver, CO, USA; Minnesota Vikings kicker Daniel Carlson (7) kicks a successful 57 yard field goal in the third quarter against the Denver Broncos at Broncos Stadium at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Carlson, the former Auburn kicker who nailed a 57-yarder in his preseason debut, was a fifth-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. Forbath had been the placekicker for the Vikings since Blair Walsh was released in 2016.

“We just figured it was getting close to the last couple preseason games. Kai did a great job while he was here, he’s a good kid. We just decided to go with Daniel,” head coach Mike Zimmer said Monday.

Zimmer said the edge to Carlson was leg strength.

“He’s got a really strong leg. Kickoffs are really good, been pretty accurate on the field goals,” Zimmer said.

Forbath missed a 41-yard attempt — and made a 44-yarder — against the Jacksonville Jaguars, opening the door for the roster move.

“That’s a kick I should make,” Forbath said after the game. “You’re going to miss kicks. You have to move past it.”

The Vikings are moving to Carlson, who is 4-for-4 on field goal attempts and made both point-after attempts against the Denver Broncos.

—Field Level Media

