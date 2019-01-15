Report: Vikings hiring Gary Kubiak as offensive adviser

FILE PHOTO: Houston Texans head coach Gary Kubiak yells to his team during their NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens in Baltimore, Maryland September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Clement

The Minnesota Vikings are hiring former Denver Broncos head coach Gary Kubiak in an advisory role, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Citing a league source, Schefter broke the news Monday on Twitter, and also reported that the Vikings are expected to hire Kubiak’s son, Klint, as their next quarterbacks coach and that they’ll retain recently promoted Kevin Stefanski as offensive coordinator. The Kubiak moves have not yet been confirmed by the Vikings, but multiple outlets reported that Kubiak was in Minnesota on Monday to discuss a possible coaching position.

Sources told NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero that the Vikings did hire Gary Kubiak, though his title was still to be determined.

Klint Kubiak has been on the Broncos’ coaching staff the past three seasons, and assumed responsibilities as the primary quarterbacks coach for the final six weeks of the regular season in 2017, but previously worked on the Vikings’ staff (2013-14) and knows Stefanski well.

Gary Kubiak, who coached the Broncos to a Super Bowl 50 title under general manager John Elway and had been under contract in Denver’s personnel department, was scheduled to interview Tuesday for the job as offensive coordinator of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

These developments took place after Kubiak, who was backup quarterback to Elway during his NFL playing career, was expected to become the Broncos offensive coordinator under new head coach Vic Fangio. Those plans changed due to philosophical differences. According to multiple reports, one issue was Kubiak wanted to hire his own staff, including bringing back longtime assistants Rick Dennison and Brian Pariani, who the Broncos fired two years ago.

But NFL Network reports things remained amicable between Denver and Kubiak, and the Broncos weren’t standing in the way of any interview requests from other teams. Before Kubiak’s plans in Denver fell through, though, the Broncos reportedly blocked the Atlanta Falcons and Cincinnati Bengals from interviewing him for their coordinator openings. The Falcons have since hired Dirk Koetter as their OC.

Kubiak, 57, spent the last two years in personnel after retiring from coaching due to health concerns. He recently has been hoping to get back into coaching. He also was the head coach of the Houston Texans for eight seasons and the offensive coordinator for the Baltimore Ravens in 2014.

