Vikings wide receiver Diggs agrees to five-year contract extension

Stefon Diggs and the Minnesota Vikings have agreed to a five-year contract extension, according to multiple reports.

The deal is worth $81 million, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Tuesday. It includes about $40 million in guaranteed money and will keep Diggs, 24, with the Vikings through 2023.

A fifth-round selection from Maryland in the 2015 NFL Draft, Diggs gained 849 yards on 64 receptions last season. He also scored eight touchdowns.

No catch is more memorable than the one he made in the NFC playoffs last season. In the game that has been dubbed the “Minneapolis Miracle,” Diggs scored on a 61-yard catch-and-run as time expired. Minnesota beat New Orleans 29-24 to move on to the NFC Championship Game.

For his three-year career, Diggs has 200 receptions, 2,472 yards and 15 touchdowns.

