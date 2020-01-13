Vikings DC Edwards won't return

Minnesota Vikings coach Mike Zimmer confirmed Monday that defensive coordinator George Edwards will not return to the team, meaning Zimmer is hunting for two new coordinators.

Offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski was hired as head coach of the Cleveland Browns. Edwards’ contract is due to expire, and he won’t be back.

“A situation that’s probably for the best,” Zimmer said.

Edwards was on Zimmer’s staff for all six of the coach’s seasons with the Vikings.

One possible candidate is former Cincinnati Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis. Lewis and Zimmer have remained close after working together in Cincinnati as head coach and defensive coordinator during Lewis’ long run as Bengals’ boss.

The Vikings lost 27-10 Saturday in the NFC Divisional playoff to the San Francisco 49ers.

Zimmer didn’t provide a target date for hiring replacements for Edwards and Stefanski.

The Vikings were 14th in total defense in 2019, giving up an average of 341.6 yards per game.

—Field Level Media