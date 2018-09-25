Vikings DE Griffen under hospital supervision: report

Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen is under hospital supervision after an incident at a Minneapolis hotel on Saturday.

Jan 29, 2017; Orlando, FL, USA; NFC defensive end Everson Griffen of the Minnesota Vikings (97) reacts during the second half of the 2017 Pro Bowl against the AFC at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN reported Tuesday that Griffen was “getting assistance on personal matters.” The NFL is aware of Griffen’s status and is “comfortable he has a good support system around him,” ESPN reported.

According to a police incident report, authorities from the Minneapolis Police Department were called to Hotel Ivy on Saturday because an individual was threatening to shoot someone if he wasn’t allowed in his room. ESPN reported that thought the name on the report is redacted, Griffen is the individual in question.

Police reported to the hotel at 1:30 p.m. when a call taken by dispatch from the hotel reported a suspect had said “if someone doesn’t let him in his room he is going to shoot someone.”

No weapon was found and Griffen was allowed to leave the property, per police.

Griffen, 30, has spent his entire nine-year career with the Vikings. He was arrested twice as a rookie in 2011, once for public intoxication and soon after for allegedly assaulting a police officer during a traffic stop.

Head coach Mike Zimmer did not provide details Sunday about Griffen’s absence. He classified the issue as a “personal matter, and I’m going to leave it at that.” Griffen was listed on the injury report with a knee injury and ruled out for Week 3 against Buffalo on Friday.

The Vikings issued a statement late Monday after reports of Griffen’s health began percolating.

“We are aware of the situation involving Everson Griffen and certainly concerned by what we have heard,” Vikings general manager Rick Spielman said in a statement. “We are currently focused on Everson’s well-being and providing the appropriate support for him and his family.”

The Minnesota Police Department said Griffen allegedly created a scene almost every time he entered the hotel. Multiple professional athletes live in the hotel.

Griffen has gone to the Pro Bowl three consecutive seasons. He signed a four-year, $58 million contract extension in 2017.

—Field Level Media