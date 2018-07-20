Vikings sign first-round CB Hughes

The Minnesota Vikings signed first-round cornerback Mike Hughes to a contract on Thursday, the team announced.

FILE PHOTO: Apr 26, 2018; Arlington, TX, USA; Mike Hughes (Central Florida) with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected as the number thirty overall pick to the Minnesota Vikings in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Terms were not announced, but Hughes’ four-year deal will pay him around $9.3 million with a signing bonus approaching $5 million, based on his 30th overall draft slot. Like all deals for first-round picks, his contract includes a fifth-year team option.

Hughes, 21, was considered one of the draft’s top cornerback prospects, but he slid a little due to off-field concerns.

He was charged with assault as a freshman at North Carolina and left the team after 2015 (the charge was dropped after he completed community service). After a year in junior college, he collected four interceptions and 11 passes defensed for Central Florida in 2017, as the Knights went undefeated.

Hughes is expected to rotate into a deep cornerback group that includes Xavier Rhodes, 2015 first-rounder Trae Waynes, 39-year-old veteran Terence Newman and 2016 second-round pick Mackensie Alexander.

Though the Vikings brought back longtime return man Marcus Sherels, Hughes figures to get a look there as well. He averaged 31.8 yards per kickoff return and 16.6 yards per punt return with three total touchdowns last season at UCF.

Vikings rookies report to camp on Tuesday, with veterans arriving three days later.

With Hughes signing, just nine first-rounders from April’s draft remain without a contract, including the top four picks and three others who went in the top 10.

