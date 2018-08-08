Incognito apologizes to Zimmer over outburst

Former Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Richie Incognito issued an apology on Twitter Tuesday night for calling Minnesota Vikings coach Mike Zimmer a liar earlier in the day.

Sep 27, 2015; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Buffalo Bills offensive guard Richie Incognito (64) takes the field before a game against the Miami Dolphins at Sun Life Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports / Reuters Picture Supplied by Action Images

“I would also like to apologize to Coach Mike Zimmer. My bad dude! Tony was a father figure to me. Still dealing with his loss,” wrote Incognito, referring to the late Vikings offensive line coach Tony Sparano, who died unexpectedly from arteriosclerotic heart disease at 56 years old on July 22.

He also said stress has been making him erratic.

“I’ll be the first to admit it,” Incognito began. “I’ve been a bit off the reservation lately. I’ve been a little stressed. There isn’t an off switch for savage mode to regular life.”

The spat started after Zimmer denied his team having interest in the free agent.

“No interest and totally false,” Zimmer told reporters when asked about Incognito telling TMZ the Vikings reached out to him. “Tweet that.”

Incognito appeared to take quick notice of the quote, tweeting, “Mike Zimmer is a LIAR!!”

Incognito proceeded to tweet screenshots of what he said were texts between himself and Sparano.

In the texts with “Coach,” Incognito says, “You know I would love play for you. You guys have a great situation. Zimmer is the man,” after “Coach” says, “Wish I could get u going, never know.”

Incognito played under Sparano while a member of the Miami Dolphins from 2010-11.

Incognito, who turned 35 in July, initially retired this offseason before being released by the Bills after telling the team of his plans to unretire. His eventful offseason also included firing his agent via Twitter and being held for mental evaluation in South Florida after an alleged altercation at a Boca Raton gym.

Incognito was not charged in the gym incident.

